Sulu charms UK promoter

DENDERA musician Sulumani Chimbetu could be heading back to the United Kingdom soon after impressing promoter Jan-Paul Weaper with his top drawer performance at this year’s Zim Fest held at Kempton Park in Surrey on August 11.

BY SINDISO DUBE

Sulu performed alongside Tehiliah, Takura, Charlie Kay, Faith in Christ, Kazz, Killer T, Zee Guveya, Chashe, Sungura Magic, Shanky and Black Diamond.

The annual festival seeks to promote the Zimbabwean culture, music, food and craft for those abroad and also to bring people together to share a lifestyle.

Weaper revealed that Sulu was the best performer of the day and he was making efforts to organise another show for him.

“Sulumani is a world class performer. I have been in promotions (business) for more than 20 years and have seen a lot of artistes but Sulu’s energy on stage, discipline and humility wows me,” he said.

“I am planning another show soon and I will add Sulu on the line up. He is truly a performer and his music is original and rich. He reminds me of his father, the late Simon.”

Sulu said he was honoured to have been part of the festival and thanked his fans in the UK.

“We promise more and more good stuff when we get invited again,” he said.

Zim Festival started last year and the next edition will be held next year in August.

The UK tour was used to commemorate the life of the artiste’s father, Simon “Chopper” Chimbetu, who passed on 13 years ago.