Sugar to take Sting out of Gonorenda

NIGERIAN challenger Tony “Muri Sugar” Salam has said his fight against World Boxing Federation (WBF) Africa cruiserweight champion Chamunorwa “Sting” Gonorenda will not last the distance, vowing to stop his opponent before the sixth round.

BY HENRY MHARA

Their 10-round combat at the Harare International Conference Centre tonight headlines a fascinating bout card dubbed A Fistful of Dollars, which has two international title fights and stacked undercard contests, all with a continental flavour.

It is the main event though, between Sting, who will be defending his WBF title fight for the first time, against a formidable Muri Sugar, that promises some fireworks.

The two have thrown their first jabs in a social media verbal sparring before the fighting spectacle, with Sting calling his adversary a rapist and a fool.

They had a prolonged shouting match during their faceoff at the weigh-in in the capital yesterday, before the Nigerian predicted that the fight would not last the distance.

“I will knock him out. Before the sixth round, I will knock him.

It could be in the first round.

I know I’m too good for him.

Its like playing Arsenal against a small team in Africa, what would you expect?

There will be no miracle, its two different leagues.”

Muri Sugar looked very confident of a win, almost arrogant.

“I’m coming to get the title, thats all I’m here for.

I’m super confident of that.

I think he is a good fighter, but just that I’m in a different league.

I’m too good for him, too smart and too strong for him.

I’m better than him in everything and that will show during the fight.

Like I said, I’m in a different league.”

He said he was looking beyond the fight.

“I’m actually thinking of my other fights after this.

I have a big fight coming up, with a world class fighter, not this Gonorenda, a good fighter.

It’s against a Nigerian on October 26, and there is a big chance that after that I will be going to fight for the WBA intercontinental, so I’m coming here just to warm up for these matches.

It’s a sparring fight for me, so I will beat him tomorrow.

The other title fight will see Lukas Ndafoluma of Namibia face-off with Hussein Itaba of Tanzania for the WBF intercontinental middleweight title over 12 rounds and the vacant national super lightweight title is on the line when locals, Peter Pambeni and Philip Musariri, do battle.

Fight Card

WBF Africa cruiserweight title bout 10 rounds: Chamunorwa ‘Sting’ Gonorenda (Zimbabwe) v Tony Salam (Nigeria)

Vacant national super lightweight title bout 12 rounds: Peter Pambeni v Philip Musariri

WBF Intercontinental middleweight title bout 12 rounds: Lukas Ndafoluma (Namibia) v Hussein Itaba (Tanzania)

International female lightweight bout 8 rounds: Chiedza Homakomo (Zimbabwe) v Patricia Opolot (Uganda)

International women flyweight bout 4 rounds: Revai Madondo (Zimbabwe) v Martina Tjauha (Namibia)

Middleweight bout 4 rounds: Nicola Mutonhora (Zimbabwe) v Liberty Muwani (Zimbabwe)