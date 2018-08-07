Struggling Shabanie lock down want-away Mupumha twins

THE Mupumha brothers, Ozil and Tinashe, are at odds with their club Shabanie Mine, which is reluctant to release the duo who want to seek greener pastures as the Zvishavane-based side continues to struggle financially.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Ozil was due to join Mbombela United in South Africa’s National First Division in June, but his move was put on hold, as Shabanie Mine failed to give him clearance.

Tinashe, on the other hand, asked to leave the club in the mid-season transfer window, but he was frustrated as the club also declined to clear him.

The players have since approached Footballers Union of Zimbabwe for assistance and with the transfer window already closed, they are likely to languish on the sidelines until the season ends.

“Since the mid-season, I politely asked to leave the club, but until now, nothing has happened. I was due to join Mbombela, but it failed because I was not cleared,” Ozil said.

“The same goes for Tinashe, he wanted to move out, but they just went silent. They don’t pick calls. So now, I will be on the sidelines until October or November because they did not give me the clearance letter.

“I joined the team in February on a one-year contract, but like in many cases, they did not meet their financial obligations, no salary or bonus and not even signing-on fees. I have accepted that the club is struggling, but they cannot struggle to clear players who want to go for greener pastures.”

The club was hit by a massive player exodus, which was underlined by the departure of leading goalscorer David Temwanjira, who moved to ZPC Kariba.

Other players that dumped the ailing outfit include Ali Maliselo, Joe Nyabinde, Tinashe Chigede, Kibaki Dlamini, Carlos Rusere and McDonald Makuwe.