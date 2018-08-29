Squash prodigy realises dream

ZIMBABWE’S budding squash ace Ryan Gwidzima’s took a step towards realising his dream of becoming a world-class player after he left for the United Kingdom where he will further his studies and his game on a scholarship at Wycliffe College.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Wycliffe is the best squash school in the UK and the 12-year-old Ryan’s educational expedition to England was facilitated by the Ryan Gwidzima Trust Fund.

The Trust is chaired by Bulawayo lawyer Promise Ncube and trust members include former Education and Sports minister David Coltart, Trevor Williams and Michael Harvey.

Ryan is set to start school at Wycliffe on Monday, where is set to finish off his primary education and also embark on his secondary education.

His father Langton, who coached him at Suburbs Squash Club in Bulawayo and is Williams’ playing partner, yesterday confirmed the squash prodigy had arrived in England.

“He (Ryan) has arrived in England. He left via South Africa on Monday and starts school on September 3. He will be there up to his secondary education, but will come home for holidays. The family is happy for him to be there to do his schooling and play squash,” Langton said.

In December last year, Ryan travelled with Williams to the United States, where he had a brilliant performance in the Under-13 age group, coming out position 17 in a draw of 124 players in the US Junior Championships when he was 11-years-old.

His latest achievement was being crowned African Junior Open Under-15 champion in Cape Town, South Africa when he beat Kameron Jinnah, another Zimbabwean who is learning in South Africa, 3-2 in the final at the University of Cape Town early this month.

He started representing Zimbabwe Junior Squash when he was eight years old, when he played for the Under-13 team in South Africa and he is currently seeded number one at Under-16 level.

Part of the funds to Wycliffe College were donated by Ryan’s followers locally and abroad.