Sports bar to crown Miss Mqombothi

EVENTS Techniques tomorrow is set to crown Miss Mqombothi 2018 at the Mqombothi Sports Bar Club in Nkulumane, Bulawayo, where a bevy of 15 models will fight for the crown.

Running under the theme Battle of the Beauties, the pageant will focus on embracing original African beauty.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Events Techniques organiser DJ Sweeto confirmed the event yesterday.

“The beauty pageant will give a chance for aspiring and unsigned models to break into the industry. We have invited several reputable models to come and help the finalists with basic grooming and techniques for modelling,” he said.

“The event will also present models with the much-needed exposure and it will be graced by several designers and agencies who may want to scout for raw and young talent.”

DJ Sweeto said the top five would get contracts that would see them groomed and become best upcoming models in the city.

“For the first time ever, as part of the winners’ packages, there will be an offer which will be optional to take up. The top five will sign a lucrative contract with Devine Assignments for further grooming and sponsorship,” he said.

“There will also be a galore of entertainment with a number of entertainment acts, such as Khoi Khoi Guns, Kadder Kwaito Star, Kingkrazy, Martin Jonato Newskool De Gang and Kid Eggo and several of the city’s finest DJs will spin the decks to spice up the night with local and international music. This will also be a platform for young DJs like Denzy D, SKB, Xost, Kid of Noise and T Mulla. These are currently undertaking a DJs’ grooming workshop with Events Techniques to step up their ambitions and take on the crowd.”