SA’s Shekhinah to unplug Harare

SOUTH Africa’s R&B and pop vocalist and songwriter Shekhinah Thandi Donnell, popularly known as Shekhinah, is set to headline this month’s edition of the blanket and wine style music concert — Unplugged — that will be held on August 25 at a venue yet to be announced.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The music concert, last held in May, will mark its post-winter return with a heated line-up that also includes local music acts Tamy Moyo, Asaph, Buhle and Vision of Hope.

Chiedza Danha, one of the concert organisers, told NewsDay Life & Style that they chose the songstress because of her popularity with local music lovers.

“We have followed Shekhinah’s career since her first appearance on Idols and fell in love with her sultry sound. She is immensely popular in Zimbabwe and her name consistently appeared on the list when we asked about non-Zimbabwean acts that they would like to see at Unplugged,” Danha said.

“Audiences can expect a thrilling show at the first lead up to 2018 Shutdown as we transition into a new format for 2019. We are reshaping Unplugged towards a more festival-type of vibe and this (edition of) Unplugged will be edgy and hip.”

Danha said they had dedicated a significant budget to security to ensure the safety of the audience and, for the first time, they were offering tiered ticketing to corporates and individuals, with $30 being the highest level and $10 advance tickets which could be purchased online.

Shekhinah was among the top 32 of M-Net’s Season 7 of SA Idols in 2011 and among the top 6 of Season 8 of SA Idols in 2012 and is widely known for her debut album, Rosegold, which recently scooped three awards at the 24th edition of the South African Music Awards held recently. Unplugged is a monthly blankets and wine style music concert presented by Coca-Cola, which brings together revellers from all walks of life through live music from local and Afro-centric artistes.