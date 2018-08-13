Sanctions will hurt ordinary citizens: Moyo

FOREIGN Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo has said the new Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zidera) signed into law by United States President Donald Trump last week to extend sanctions on Zimbabwe was bound to hurt ordinary people.
BY BLESSED MHLANGA
Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, Moyo said only the naive would claim that sanctions were targeted on a few individuals in the top echelons of power.
“Commerce between the two States remains hampered by non-existent bank-to-bank relations. Both US companies and foreign companies, as well as individuals from Zimbabwe are subject to the penalties. It cannot, therefore, be naively claimed that Zidera is targeted at a few individuals and does not affect trade and investment between the US and Zimbabwe,” he said.
Moyo said it was unfortunate that the US government signed the amended Zidera Bill into law, saying the (Zimbabwe) government would rather there were no such punitive measures.
“Therefore, the recently signed Zidera Amendment Act (2018) was unfortunate in that we would rather there were no restrictive measures and sanctions in our bilateral relations with the US,” he said. Since the ouster of former President Robert Mugabe, there had been an improvement in respect for human rights and major milestones reached in dealing with some of the provisions covered by Zidera, according to Moyo.
“The rule of law, freedom of expression, free and fair elections have already been accomplished in the new dispensation. Reforms of political and economic laws are ongoing endeavours in the new dispensation,” he said.
He said the government would continue to pursue re-engagement efforts with the rest of the world.
“While we regret that Zidera continues to exist in any form, we are determined to continue in the re-engagement with the US administration, as we together seek to restore bilateral relations to normalcy,” he said.
eliasha
thats what the opposition want as they draw their lifeline from the misery and pain the zimbabweans will be encountering and to all the fair minded is this what we want to deal with individuals in our country who are calling for outsiders to punish 15mln zimbos in the name of wanting to takeover power, food for thought.
JJ Okocha
Erisha or Eliasha what ever you call yourself. This Govt started by killing people, how does the family members feel. Then you want to tell them let bygones be bygones, I personally would have liked a military invasion of Zimbabwe by America then have elections runned by UN. All this what Sibusiso is saying is an insult to the people. I am one person who was thinking maybe zanu pf has changed its colors but was wrong. Zanu pf is a curse to the land of Zimbabwe. Just after these elections ED or Chiwenga has blood of 5 or more civilians in their hands. The earth is the foot stool of God and he is God of Justice. Munodeura ropa pamadiro enyu and you dont show any remorse and you dont sympathies with the family, and up to now no one from the army has been brought to justice, but busy complaining of ZIDERA, If you think all people are evil like you guys think again. There are good people in this world and now Zimbabwe is now an orphan, Zimbabwe is now vulnerable as it has no leader to protect its citizens, its leaders they plot evil for those that they purport to lead
eliasha
An independent investigation is going to be carried out and all laid bare on what transpired on the fateful day which commenced with burning and looting of shops and stoning of innocent civilians by drugged and drunken supporters of identified political party.
My point is clear as day that you do not invite foreigners to punish the very citizens you want support from tomorrow in the spirit of wanting to usurp power or let alone get voted into office.
I think you are totally lost or you are not in zimbabwe as there is no power vacuum in the country since the previous president is still in office up until a new man is sworn into office, be guided accordingly.
TRUTHTELLER
JJ OKOCHA OR what ever you call yourself, are you god who knows what is in future. What make you think that Chamisa would improve your condition. If Zanu pf is a curse according to you then Blood is not on Chiwenga nor ED of the six people who died on the street who were engaged in hooliganism and vandalism but on the head of whoever organised that barbaric way of demonstration. your don’t become a president by vandalizing thing and burning cars of your counter part .be open and be sober do not one sided. If those people who died were not sent into the street illegally to burn and destroy properties were we going to talk about their death? the answer is no. Mwena wenyoka hau cherwe haisi mbeva inorumwa.I am no saying killing was good but one should not provoke so that people will sympathize with the same when unthinkable happened.munorwira kuti umwe munhu adye achi guta iwe uchifa nenzara. iapapa uri ktsigira kuti zimbabwe ipiwe ma sanctions for your information. those sanctions will not even affect ED because iye ane tunhu twake. but guess who suffers you and me. If america come to attack zimbabwe guess who dies you, your mother , your brother and your friend. America is not democratic as you think. their democracy and our are different. we will never be the same this is africa. we can not do what they want always. Let their homosexual stay with them we remain a God fearing Country. No to Chamisa and his Homosexual friends.
Jonathan C
Panton man
EDamini
These zanu pf guys just have to take “their profits” and go if they care about the odinary citizen new dipshitsensation yacho ngaichingobvisa ka vasara. Kana vasingade kukupai developmnt money thru you havade and hazvfe zvakachnja chero jeso akaita presdent weZANU
Anonymous
Comment…General Chris Mutsvangwa claimed that sancations were to be removed on his visit to USA. His wife also has a loud mouth about the achievements of the so-called new dispensation. Mutsvangwa is no different from Chamisa They swallowed before chewing. Pasi nejunta.
Mafira Kureva
Obviously Mr Moyo and your junta regime saw it coming. When you were conniving with Zec to rig the election and shooting unarmed civilian protesters what did you expect. To make matters worse none of the soldiers who killed innocent people nor their commanderos were arrested but you hasten to cry foul over sanctions you willfully invited. When the opposition raised a red flag on the release of the voters roll, you Moyo never said a thing suggesting conspiracy with Zec. Eka dindingwe rinonaka richakweva rimwe.
Muammar
Okocha.while it is regrettable that innocent people’s life were lost and those liable should face the full wrath of the law, the inciters should also be brought before the law. Your Americans have killed millions of people in Syria, Afghanistan, iraq and libya and now they are denying migrants displaced by those wars entry into America.if you think the West are the good boys you must think again
Muammar
The poor will become poorer and the rich richer
Muzepete
Two comments for Lieutenant General S. Moyo (Ret). If you are so concerned for ordinary citizens, don’t be part of a regime that shoots them in the street, in broad daylight, in the back, as they flee. If you want Zidera totally lifted, do not allow rigged elections… or human right abuses on opposition supporters.
Gwenzi
@BLESSED MHLANGA why could you not ask Mr Moyo about the 7 innocent civillians killed and many injured by gun fire by the army and what they were doing on the streets of Harare.WHY and WHO deployed the army and who fired the first shots and have they been arrested? Thats called journalism now. About ZIDERA, they saw that coming a mile a way, with the way ZEC was handling issues of the voting process. The rigging started way before we even voted.
eliasha
Dlozi
So you rich people you will continue enjoying
edmore b
Elisha has been brain washed by ZANU PF to such an extent that he does not care about his kith and kin’s lives as long as he is benefiting from ZANU PF illegal rule.
DR_ME
The problem with MDC these days is anyone who points out their errors is labeled Zanu PF. people should be able to air different views.
Sanctions are designed to squeeze the poor people so that you revolt and overthrow a gvt, the western countries don’t care about human rights they have double standards what they ONLY care about is protecting their interest.
Anonymous
What else can you expect from someone who is benefiting from Zanupf they can talk whatever they want but the truth is what goes around comes around
NACIDO RICO
Am imploring America to give us guns. We wanna teach these Zanu National army a lesson.