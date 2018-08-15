Resident petitions council over 24-hour clinics

A BULAWAYO-BASED activist who has been lobbying council to open its clinics 24 hours a day has written to the local authority, requesting a meeting with management and incoming councillors as part of the campaign.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Khumbulani Maphosa on November 30 last year petitioned mayor Martin Moyo, town clerk Christopher Dube and other council health professionals to review clinics’ operating times.

Clinics close at 3pm, but Maphosa argues that the closing time denies the general public access to emergency healthcare services, and is an assault on the right to health and a violation of 76(3) of the Constitution.

“However, as a serious non-violent team that believes people should enjoy their right to primary healthcare services 24hrs per day and seven days per week (including on public holidays), we will be going ahead with preparations for this workshop,” he said.

Maphosa said they were also compiling a “book of letters” to present to the city’s incoming councillors and council management, detailing why clinics should open 24 hours a day.

“This is why we at #Vula24/7 are continuously calling on the incoming Bulawayo councillors and the council management to be heroes of human rights and service delivery and open clinics 24 hours per day and seven days per week (including on public holidays).

“Heroes are not only those who fought during the liberation struggle, but are also those who are continuously campaigning for the liberation of people from human rights oppression and wanting them to be independent to exercise their right to health by going to clinics 24hrs per day and seven days per week, including on public holidays,” Maphosa added.

However, council said it had no manpower to open its clinics 24 hours daily due to an employment freeze and a biting financial squeeze.

Maphosa told Southern Eye that he was not giving up on his campaign.