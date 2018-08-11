Rangers kill rogue jumbo

RANGERS from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) have killed a rogue bull elephant which had terrorised Victoria Falls residents.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the elephant was put down on Thursday after wreaking havoc in the resort town, refusing to leave a house in Mkhosana suburb.

“They tried to drive it away and it started being more violent and charging at people. Rangers were left with no choice, but to put it down,” Farawo said.

“In tuckshops, residents lost many valuables as it was destroying the buildings before eating sweets, biscuits and sugar, among other groceries.”

Residents of Mkhosana, under ward 11, said the stubborn elephant had become rogue.

A resident, Milton Mudimba, said the elephant last week destroyed a gate at his house before helping itself to vegetables in the garden.

“We woke up and tried to chase it away and it turned against us. It had a habit of moving door-to-door and one of my neighbours’ vehicles was destroyed by the animal in broad daylight,” he said.

Said another resident:“On Monday near Mukali shops, it started chasing after a taxi driver who was carrying people. We are happy though that it has been killed.”

After shooting it down, ZimParks allowed residents to share the game meat.

Over the years, Victoria Falls and surrounding areas have been recording several cases of human-wildlife conflicts, with some of them turning fatal.

Chief Mvuthu said 1 134 animals, including goats, donkeys and cattle, had been killed by lions and hyenas in his area since the beginning of last year.