Rainbow cultural dances for agric show

THE Matabeleland South Agricultural Show Society (MSASS) is this year set to consolidate its position as the biggest show in the province by showcasing a diverse range of indigenous entertainment acts.

BY JOEL TSVAKWI

Running from August 16 to 18 in Gwanda under the theme Sustainable Development through Agriculture, the 61st show is set to attract various entertainment groups in and around the province.

The popular Bulawayo-based ensemble, Ezimnyama, will be the guest group and is likely to attract huge crowds at the three-day entertainment extravaganza.

MSASS chairperson Ritzi Mbengerenwa told NewsDay Life & Style that a lot of entertainment was lined up for all the three days.

“On the main arena on day two, we have competitions on drum majorettes from 10am to 12pm and then traditional dance groups from different mines and other places will compete in traditional songs and dances category,” she said.

Mbengeranwa said they were going to host the Miss MSASS 2018 beauty pageant in the evening and prizes for the best groups and individuals would be given on the third day.

Mbengeranwa said some of the groups expected to perform are Bolamba Dance ensemble, How Mine Chimtale, How Mine Gure Chioda, Blanket Mine Gure Chioda, Izinsizwa Zomhlaba, How Mine Chioda, Sekusile Blanket Mine Ben Arinot and How Mine Ben Arinot.

Meanwhile, Adrian Musa, one of the entertainment organisers, said they decided to give traditional groups a chance as digital music artistes performed last year.

“Also considering that Matabeleland South province is labelled the rainbow province because of its cultural diversity, hence the inclusion of cultural dances drawn from all the districts of the province,” Musa said.

He said showgoers should also expect to watch tug of war, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional brass band and fire fighting displays.