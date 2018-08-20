Potraz launches sculpture competition

NATIONAL Gallery of Zimbabwe assistant director and chief curator Raphael Chikukwa last week toured Tengenenge Art Centre and Mvurwi Art Centre to appraise sculptors on the sculpture competition recently launched by the Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz).

BY TINASHE MUCHURI

Explaining the competition’s rules and guidelines, Chikukwa said sculptors are required to submit a prototype of a sculpture themed around the role of telecommunications.

“The artists should also take into consideration the building, architecture and surroundings,” he said, adding that September 21 was the deadline for the submission of the prototype.

He said a jury made up of multifaceted industry professionals will shortlist 10 entrants who will design middle scale sculptures from which the final winner would be selected.

Chikukwa said the ultimate winner would be commissioned to make an outdoor sculpture that will be installed at the Potraz headquarters in Mt Pleasant.

Several sculptors welcomed the competition as it would afford them an opportunity to venture into new territories.

“I am interested in entering this competition because it gives me an opportunity to interact with other artists and even to collaborate with each other,” Mary Gomo said.

A first generation sculptor, Janet Manzi said she ventured into sculpture because she wanted a way to express herself as she could not write.

She said she was very keen to take part in the competition as it would allow her to stretch her imagination.

An administrator at Tengenenge, Gift Bangura, said the competition would allow artists an opportunity for exposure into new spaces.

“I hope Potraz will continue supporting artists after the competition in empowering the industry which is faced with a depleting market as most foreigners who used to buy our art wares are no longer coming as they used to do,” he said.