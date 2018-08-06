Potgieter reclaims Safeguard Squash Open title

South African Christos Potgieter has reclaimed the Safeguard Zimbabwe Open squash men’s title after he beat Zambian Kundanji Kalengo 3-0 in the finals played at Suburbs Squash Club in Bulawayo yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Potgieter won the final in 2016, but was unable to defend it last year as he did not participate. He was back in the country this week for this year’s edition which he won convincingly to walk away with a $1 000 prize money and a trophy.

He made it a double after he combined with Jimmy Schebusch to clinch the men’s doubles competition, beating locals Mike Burns and Neil Nesbitt 3-1. The ladies’ singles was won by Nigerian Yemisi Olatunji who beat her sister Busayo 3-1 to claim the $1 000 prize-money and a trophy.

Zambian Paul Chanda beat fellow countryman Felix Chilufya 3-1 in the veterans’ category.

Potgieter was happy with the way the tournament − run by the Matabeleland Squash Association − was organised and promised to return next year.

“The organisation is great. It is a great tournament. We will bring more South Africans for next year’s tournament and I will be back to defend the title,” Potgieter said.

This year’s competition attracted players from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Nigeria, Zambia, Malawi and debutants Swaziland.