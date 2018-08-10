Political violence cases overwhelm Mutare courts

AS post-electoral violence continues to escalate in Manicaland province, the Mutare Magistrates’ Court appears to have been overwhelmed by the work load.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

On Wednesday, an MDC Alliance supporter was arrested in Mutasa Central constituency for allegedly assaulting a Zanu PF supporter.

Innocent Mutizakurima, who is being represented by lawyer Brian Majamanda, appeared in court yesterday where magistrate Tendai Mahwe granted him $50 bail and remanded the matter to August 21.

Mahwe told him that he should not interfere with State witnesses and should continue to reside at his given address.

It is the State’s case that on the afternoon of, July 18, 2018, the complainant, James Mukoyi attended a Zanu PF meeting, where he was given a campaign T-shirt.

On the same day, Mukoyi went to a local bottle store with his friends Luke Mafiyati and Shepherd Usuru.

The accused person entered the bottle store and confronted the complainant for supporting Zanu PF and labelled him a thief.

Mutizakurima allegedly went on to insult Mukoyi and said he should not wear ruling party regalia in his presence.

The accused then allegedly grabbed the complainant by the neck and tore his Zanu PF T-shirt. Mutizakurima picked up a wooden bench and threatened to assault Mukoyi with it.

Mukoyi was rescued by the bar attendant Beatrice Mafitati, who took away the bench before ordering Mutizakurima to leave the premises.

Another MDC Alliance supporter also appeared in court yesterday represented by human rights lawyer Peggy Tavagadza.

Tafadzwa Seiko was accused of threatening to kill a Zanu PF supporter in Sakubva high-density suburb.

He was granted $50 bail by Mahwe and will return to court on August 20.

This week, another MDC Alliance supporter was denied bail by Mahwe after he reportedly set ablaze a Zanu PF supporter’s thatched house.

Mahwe told Oswell Chitere to return to court on August 20 for trial on arson charges.

In another case of politically-motivated violence, four Zanu PF supporters were nabbed in Odzi, Mutare North constituency after reportedly stoning a National Patriotic Front supporter’s house.

The quartet, Farai Hlupo (29) Sarudzai Machiso (28) Heriate Neruenzi (40) and Jenny Muchaungana (41), were granted $50 each bail by Mahwe and will return to court August 20.

More violence cases were set to be heard yesterday afternoon.