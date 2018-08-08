Police, army launch violence probe

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), have jointly launched a probe into cases of violence which have rocked the country since last Wednesday.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

In a joint statement yesterday police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba and her ZDF counterpart Overson Mugwisi said they were currently seized with matters brought before them with a view to arrest the offenders.

“The ZDF and ZRP wish to inform the nation that we have noted with concern media messages or footage detailing alleged assaults by soldiers. We wish to categorically state that we condemn all forms of violence and assure the nation that any such cases which have been brought to the attention of the police will be investigated without fear or favour. Investigations are underway as we continue to monitor the situation,” the statement read.

The police and army have come under fire from the international community for allegedly leading a clampdown on opposition leaders and supporters following last Wednesday’s deadly protests.

“We confirm that only three cases have been reported to the police, one at Machipisa, Chitungwiza and Mabvuku police stations respectively. The first case was perpetrated by unknown assailants who were driving a white pick-up and wearing civilian attire, who stormed a house and beat up the occupants,” the statement read.

In the other two cases, the State security agencies said soldiers were the ones who were attacked while at their homes by unknown assailants.

“Some individuals might be criminals masquerading as soldiers. We assure the nation that we are ready to protect them through efficient discharge of our duties.”