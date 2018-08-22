Outcry over ZBC charges

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) is likely to make a killing after securing a front row seat and monopoly to carry the signal of the July 30 presidential results challenge set for today at the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

BY STAFF REPORTER

ZBC, after being handed sole rights to broadcast the court proceedings, has gone out charging up to $13 000 for a live signal per day on television and $5 000 for radio broadcast, a move that triggered an outcry from industry players.

Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa)-Zimbabwe, through an urgent application at the ConCourt heard in chambers, immediately challenged the monopoly granted to ZBC.

The media advocacy group argued that the national broadcaster had no capacity to efficiently carry the signal and lacked sufficient reach.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba heard the matter, which was opposed by President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa and dismissed it with punitive costs to be paid by Misa-Zimbabwe.

“The ConCourt this afternoon dismissed Misa-Zimbabwe’s application to have a livestreaming service following tomorrow’s election challenge. The court held that ZBC had sufficient means to publicise the court proceedings,” Misa-Zimbabwe said in a statement.

Mnangagwa’s lawyer, Paul Mangwana said the victory was a sign of things to come in the main challenge.

“We defeated them today (yesterday). This is a sign of what is going to happen in the main challenge, we are in high spirits after this victory.”