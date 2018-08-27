Nyamandwe condemns ‘tasteless’ Chicken Inn

CHICKEN INN……………….. 0

ZPC KARIBA… ……………(1)1

CHICKEN Inn’s eight-match unbeaten run came to a screeching halt when they lost against ZPC Kariba in a match played at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Tawanda Nyamandwe scored in the 31st minute after he was set up by Moses Demera to give his side the lead that they managed to hold on to.

The goal came after Chicken Inn had pressed the power utility side from the outset, but young strikers Nicole Mutatiwa and Nicholas Muchadeyi were wasteful while Obriel Chirinda, who has been instrumental of late, was off-form yesterday.

Chicken Inn continued to harass the visitors in the second half, but the goals could not come.

There was a close shave for ZPC Kariba 10 minutes before full time when Muchadeyi’s effort hit the side-net while defender Last Sithole fired a bullet from outside the penalty box in the 85th minute, but ZPC Kariba goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya was equal to the task. Chicken Inn head coach Joey Antipas said his team was affected by the absence of injured key players − Clemence Matawu and George Majika and suspended Moses Jackson.

“Today’s result was a sad development, but it’s part of the game, you win some and lose some. We did not play our normal game because of injuries and the intensity was not there,” Antipas said.

ZPC Kariba also had their fair share of chances in the second half, but Chicken Inn goalkeeper Pride Zendera was in good form between the sticks.

Their coach Godfrey Tamirepi said Bulawayo has been a good hunting ground for them as they have won four matches in the city.

“Bulawayo has been a good hunting ground for us. We did our level best playing against the former champions,” Tamirepi said.

TEAMS

Chicken Inn: P Zendera, Passmore Bernard, Ben Nyahunzvi, King Nasama (W Kaumdyariwa 46′), K Chideu (O Tarumbwa 69′), S Munawa, N Mutatiwa (J Nyabinde 46′), Innocent Mucheneka, O Chirinda, N Muchadeyi, L Sithole

ZPC Kariba: T Mawaya, Tsepo Ranthokoane, Ian Nekati, Sylvester Appiah, Collen Muleya, Talent Chamboko, Moses Demera (P Ganhi 83′), Bornface Zuberi, David Temwanjira (T Munyanduri 50′), T Nyamandwe (L Mvundla