New Hornets coach wants to reclaim glory

Newly-appointed Harare City Hornets coach Samuel Mutsvanga is determined to help the team reclaim its status as the best basketball club in the country.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Mutsvanga was appointed to the post last month to replace Langton Moyo, who had finished last season on second position behind Foxes in the Harare Basketball Association (HBA) league.

The change in the technical department after such a solid season by the team was a clear message by the owners that they are not content with finishing second.

Hornets were champions in 2016 and Mutsvanga has been given a task of reclaiming the team’s past glory by dislodging champions Foxes when the HBA season kicks off on the first weekend of September.

“Hornets are one of the best teams in the league. Most of the players play in the national team, so the job is already half done with the experience that they have. I have strong players in the team, so what is left for me is to work with them and retain the league title” he said.

Mutsvanga, who has previously coached Zimbabwe at the Region 5 Games and Hustlers, is excited by the new challenge.

He is currently assessing the personnel at his disposal to see if it is good enough to bring him the success that his new job demands.

“First things first, I have to assess the players, understand the systems that they use so that it makes it easier for me to see which tactics to use. Maybe half way through the season, I might add one or two players to the team, but as for now I will make do with what is there” he said.

Mutsvanga took over from Moyo, who left the Harare City Council-owned team last month after a hugely successful two-year spell during which he won the national championships and some international tournaments.

City Hornets chairman Sunny Mbofana said they were happy that they managed to persuade Mutsvanga into their ranks, who will be assisted by Tapuwa Mangunyana and Mike Nhira.