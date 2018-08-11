Never look at what you don’t have!

“Life is life. Life is an interesting journey of ups and downs. But how that journey ends is up to you today. When you fall down, you feel like giving up. When times get tough, it’s not the end.

Motivation: STEVE NYAMBE

The question is, are you going to finish strong? “The greatest disability is in your mind,” once advised Nick Vee, a man with no arms and legs.

If a man afflicted with such disability can believe and be so inspirational, what can stop you from dreaming bigger than your current situation?

The story of a poor job seeker

There was a poor man who applied for a job at a big company. He was called for an interview.

During the interview, he was asked to take out some trash. After completion of the small task, he was then asked, “Now just give me your email address.”

The email address was to be used by the potential employer to send him some paper work he needed to fill in and to let him know when he would be due to start work. It was a seemingly great arrangement.

The job seeker replied, “I don’t have an email.”

To his surprise, the interviewer said, “Today, a man without an email account doesn’t exist. And a man that doesn’t exist can’t have a job.”

This statement meant the man had failed to secure the job that he wanted. Upon hearing this, this poor man was greatly disturbed. Disappointed, he left the office. Everything looked gloomy.

The man’s hopes had been dashed. Nothing seemed to be moving the way he wanted.

The big journey begins

With just $5 left in his bank account, he couldn’t start any business. He was virtually a pauper with nothing to his name.

He passed through a grocery store in which he saw a box of apples going for $5. He bought the apples and started selling them.

Thomas Edison once said an “opportunity is missed by most people because it comes dressed in overalls and looks like work”.

The man’s apples were quickly sold out and he now had $10 in his pocket. He could now afford a smile. He went back and repeated the process. After buying his apples, the next day, the man got up early and went door to door again.

This time his confidence had increased, he soon had enough money to buy a fruit stand and then a store.

After 10 years of hard work, the man was now an owner of the largest grocery chain store in his country, reinforcing Liane Forces’ words, “Continuous effort, not intelligence, is the key to unlocking your potential.”

The man grew older and began planning for his family’s future. So he bought life insurance. The insurance salesperson wanted to send him a copy of his policy, so she asked for his email address. The man said he did not have one.

“You don’t have an email and yet you make millions of dollars? Have you ever wondered what you could have done with one?” asked the salesperson?

This man knew that if he had an email before, it could have caused him to die a beggar in charge of trash.

Having no email address helped him a lot. Lack of certain things in life may help you to propel to another level. Never look at what you don’t have. You have the capacity to do great things with the seemingly little things you have.

“Man always looks at what God did, expect him to do great things, but they forget what he is doing right now,” says Marion B William. It’s not what you don’t have that matters. It’s not like you are lacking something. You have everything it takes to enlarge your territory.

In his book, Seven Roadblocks to Success, Andrew Bolis said: “Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence.

Talent will not. Nothing in the world is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not. Unrewarded genius is a proverb. Education will not. The world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are important.”

Keep persuing your goals. For you the sky is the limit. You are almost there. This is your hour and moment. Nothing shall hinder you, for you are a lot bigger on the inside than on the outside. It can be done. Be blessed.

Steve Nyambe is a motivational speaker and leadership coach. He can be contacted on +263 784 583 761 or email: leadershiptouch@gmail.com