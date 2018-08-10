Nduna spared jail term over $30k debt

HIGH Court judge Justice Owen Tagu recently gave Zanu PF parliamentary candidate for Chegutu West, Dexter Nduna (pictured), a five-month ultimatum to settle a $30 000 debt owed to T and J Rorke Gold (Pvt) Ltd or risk a six-week jail term.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The ruling made on July 25, 2018, under case number HC10354/17, followed the company’s application for Nduna’s civil imprisonment.

When the matter was set down for hearing before Justice Tagu, Nduna’s lawyer identified in the court order as A Marara and the firm’s lawyer, C Tinarwo found a common ground and saved Nduna from immediate incarceration.

“Where upon, after reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel, it is ordered by consents that: – (1) the order for civil imprisonment be and is hereby granted against the defendant (Nduna) for a period of six weeks,” Justice Tagu said.

“(2)-This order of civil imprisonment will remain in operation until the defendant has paid the amount of $30 000 which the defendant owes to the plaintiff by virtue of a judgment of this honourable court together with the taxed costs in this action on an ordinary scale.

“(3)-The operation of this order is suspended on condition that the defendant pay the plaintiff a sum of $15 000 on or before September 29, 2018 and the balance of $15 000 and costs of suit on or before December 31, 2018.”

It was, however, not made clear in the court papers how Nduna incurred the debt .