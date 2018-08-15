Ndebele king denies inciting voter apathy

SELF-IMPOSED Ndebele king, Stanley Raphael Khumalo has denied reports that he mobilised people in Matabeleland province to stay out of the just-ended general elections, causing massive voter apathy in the region.
BY SHARON SIBINDI
The allegations were raised during a meeting organised by Ibhetshu LikaZulu on Friday in Bulawayo, where residents were making proposals on suitable candidates for the mayor’s post.
Some stakeholders accused Khumalo of sending messages on a WhatsApp group, Abantwana Benkosi, urging residents to stay away from the polls.
Khumalo’s spokesperson, Greater Sibanda, yesterday said: “That is not true. The king never said people should not vote. The king does not speak about voting, he speaks about his Matabeleland kingdom,” he said.
Sibanda added: “When it comes to voting, we don’t even talk about them. In the royal family, we do not vote. Leaders are chosen by God; that does not change. For people to go and vote or not, it is their choice.”
Matabeleland provinces registered the least number of voters as compared to other provinces.
Changamire Dombo
King? What flipping king? Maakufarisa!! Munyika yani?