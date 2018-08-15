Ndebele king denies inciting voter apathy

SELF-IMPOSED Ndebele king, Stanley Raphael Khumalo has denied reports that he mobilised people in Matabeleland province to stay out of the just-ended general elections, causing massive voter apathy in the region.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The allegations were raised during a meeting organised by Ibhetshu LikaZulu on Friday in Bulawayo, where residents were making proposals on suitable candidates for the mayor’s post.

Some stakeholders accused Khumalo of sending messages on a WhatsApp group, Abantwana Benkosi, urging residents to stay away from the polls.

Khumalo’s spokesperson, Greater Sibanda, yesterday said: “That is not true. The king never said people should not vote. The king does not speak about voting, he speaks about his Matabeleland kingdom,” he said.

Sibanda added: “When it comes to voting, we don’t even talk about them. In the royal family, we do not vote. Leaders are chosen by God; that does not change. For people to go and vote or not, it is their choice.”

Matabeleland provinces registered the least number of voters as compared to other provinces.