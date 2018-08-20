Mutasa’s happy birthday

Dynamos . . . . . (0) 1

ZPC Kariba . . . . . 0

DYNAMOS celebrated their coach Lloyd Mutasa’s birthday with a narrow victory over ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Mutasa turned 51 on Thursday and with team manager Richard Chihoro turning 62 yesterday, Dynamos fittingly responded with a win that had become stubbornly elusive.

The Glamour Boys had gone for four games without registering a win in the second half of the campaign.

Skipper Ocean Mushure, marking his return to the team after a long layoff, was the architect of the goal, striking a brilliant free kick on 53 minutes, that was met by Emmanuel Mandiranga who flicked the ball into the nets.

Midfielders Denver Mukamba and Brett Amidu also made the starting line-up on their return, but it was the former who impressed with his silky skills and trademark passing range.

Amidu was largely anonymous and was guilty of missing a glorious opportunity from close range on 59 minutes, sending his effort over the bar in a one-on-one with goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya.

On any other day, he could have scored that one with his eyes closed.

The home team had started off brightly, with Blessing Moyo missing a headed opportunity after nine minutes. Two minutes later, Mukamba worked his way past two defenders before firing a low shot that drew a fine save from Mawaya.

Gift Saunyama also came close three minutes later from a set piece by Mushure.

The visitors, however, threatened with some dangerous raids. David Temwanjira terrorised the Dynamos defence with his pace and aggression. He thought he had the ball in the back of the nets on 18 minutes, but Dynamos goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani reacted quickly to clear the ball out of the line.

Mukamba could have added his name on the score board on 27 minutes, unleashing a stunning free kick near the edge of the area that troubled Mawaya.

Three minutes later, Tawanda Nyamandwe broke free, but Chinani reacted quickly to thwart his effort.

On 38 minutes, Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe watched in disappointment his brilliant free kick being tipped over by Chinani.

ZPC Kariba forced four successive corner kicks as they pressed in search of goal. Dynamos, however, remained resolute in defence.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa was delighted to secure maximum points. “It’s our first win in four attempts in the second half and am happy. It’s a morale booster for the team going forward. It was my birthday last week and today, it is team manager Richard Chihoro’s birthday. I couldn’t ask for more from the guys,” Mutasa said.

ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi said his team lost concentration. “We were in control in the first 25 minutes and created chances, but I thought we were too slow in our movement and in the second half we lost concentration. We were under pressure to win this, but at the end the best team won. We have been good travellers, but today we were just unfortunate and we have to move on.”

Teams

Dynamos: S Chinani, P Makaha, O Mushure, M Machazane, G Mukambi, B Moyo, G Saunyama, B Amidu (J Tigere 73′), Q Kangadzi (T Macheke 58′), E Mandiranga (P Mutasa 83′),D Mukamba

ZPC Kariba: T Mawaya, B Mutukure, M Kunyarimwe, I Nekati, S Appiah, Tawanda Munyanduri, ( F Zekumbawire 69′), D Chakupe (T Chamboko 60′), M Demera, B Zuberi, T Nyamandwe (S Makawa 81′), D Temwanjira