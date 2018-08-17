Mutasa praises Mukamba

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa is expecting a major contribution from bad-boy Denver Mukamba, as the club primes for a photo finish to the season.

BY HENRY MHARA

The mercurial midfielder returned to Dynamos last month after his loan deal at rivals Caps United was cut short over his errant behaviour and truancy.

It took the intervention of the club’s executive to convince Mutasa to accept Mukamba back into the team, as the pair’s relationship had broken down irretrievably after the latter’s misdemeanours at the end of last term.

The controversial player has, however, been working hard to change his behaviour since re-joining the club, where he is determined to revive his career as well as spruce up his image.

According to sources in the team, he has been one of the first players to arrive at training, and working twice as much as the rest of his teammates, something that has clearly charmed his boss.

Mutasa, speaking at the team’s weekly Press conference yesterday, confirmed there was no bad blood anymore between him and his star. And now, he is expecting big things.

“So far so good, from day one, he has been doing well, being attentive and coming to training on a regular basis and giving a good shift at training,” Mutasa said.

“We are looking ahead with much hope that he would be one of the players to change our season.”

Mukamba was one of the four players that were registered by Dynamos in the just-closed transfer window, together with strikers Kingston Nkhatha, Munashe Kaseke and the returning Brett Amidu, signings that seek to revive the team’s faltering season.

The Harare giants, who host ZPC Kariba at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday, currently sit on 13th position on the log standings with 22 points, just three above Nichrut, who occupy the relegation cut-off point, albeit with a game in hand.

With Nkhatha unavailable for selection as he is yet to be cleared by the Premier Soccer League until September 1, Mutasa is looking to Mukamba and Amidu to provide goals, which have been elusive for the team.

Dynamos, inactive in the league for the past two weeks after their fixture against Highlanders was postponed, have played friendly matches against Division One opponents during that time.

“The matches that we played without them (Mukamba and Amidu), we did not score goals and when they were around, we scored four goals and that should be a mark to their introduction back into the team.

On the team’s next challenge, Mutasa said: “It’s going to be a tough assignment, but we are a team that is supposed to turn the corner.”

After the ZPC Kariba challenge, Dynamos play Yadah FC on Wednesday before hosting Caps United at the weekend in the big Harare derby, in what should be a hectic seven days for DeMbare.

“The good part is we now have a competitive side. There are players that might not be able to play all the matches, but for now, I think we have the depth. We now have players who can come in and do duty when others are not there,” Mutasa said.

Weekend fixtures

Tomorrow: Chicken Inn v Ngezi Platinum (Luveve), Nichrut v Highlanders (Ascot), Herentals v Caps United (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Bulawayo City (NSS)

Sunday: Mutare City v Shabanie Mine (Vengere), Bulawayo City v Harare City (Luveve), Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro), Triangle v Yadah (Gibbo)