Musa’s Brexit song makes waves

UNITED Kingdom-based Zimbabwean musician, Percy Musa, is raising the country’s flag high after receiving recognition for his composing prowess on the hit song Brexit.

BY LIFE&STYLE REPORTER

The reggae song explores Britain’s 2016 decision to exit the European Union (EU), which came after a referendum in that country, while the process of quitting the EU is expected to be finalised next year.

Although the issue divided opinion in Britain, Musa’s song respects the decisions by both sides, as he calls for unity for the sake of development.

Musa’s local management team, Go Talent Productions, saluted the British community for embracing the song, said to be receiving massive airplay on British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) radio stations despite their divided opinions.

“Through this song, which is being played on BBC radio stations and many others, listeners are showing their appreciation of it. I tried to react to such a big historical move in an artistic way. A number of artistes have composed songs about Brexit and as a musician who has been following the debate, I felt compelled to release my version,” Musa said.

Go Talent Productions said the development proved that Zimbabwean musicians could add their voices to global issues.

“While other musicians took sides on the ‘Brexit’ issue, Musa decided to look at the greater picture, which is unity for development even in times when nationals differ in opinion,” they said.

Go Talent Productions said Musa was considering doing a similar song about Zimbabwe and urged local musicians to lead the way in preaching peace in the country, especially at this time of political tension.

“Musa is currently in the studio doing several songs for his upcoming album titled Africa Unite and he will obviously have some compositions targeted on his home country, especially at this time of post-election differences in the country. Musicians should be ahead in preaching peace and unity for the purpose of development, as music speaks to larger audiences and its impact should not be underestimated,” the statement read.

Musa was born in Chitungwiza and grew up in Zvimba before relocating to the United Kingdom to pursue his studies from where he later launched his professional musical career.