MRP fights in Chamisa’s corner

SESSESSIONIST Mthwakazi Republic Party has rallied behind opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s rejection of the results of the just-ended harmonised elections, saying there was massive evidence to prove that the polls were rigged in favour of Zanu PF.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

MRP president Mqondisi Moyo told Southern Eye that his party noted several disparities, including alleged tampering with presidential results.

“In Matobo North constituency, where I was contesting, I witnessed that in ward 16, Zanu PF imported a number of people from a farm in ward 23 and voted. The figures announced by Zimbabwe Election Commission showed a lot of disparities from the voters’ roll. MDC is correct to say elections were rigged. Why the delay that took place in the announcement of the results?” Moyo asked.

He also claimed that there were a number of factors which contributed to their loss, among them the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)’s lack of transparency and questionable bias in favour of Zanu PF and unfair coverage by the media.

He said Zanu PF-aligned war veterans and traditional leaders were still holding the electorate to ransom.

Moyo said Zanu PF’s use of government resources to buy votes also contributed and influenced the voting pattern as people ended up voting for food, instead of their future.

Moyo also said ballot papers were too dark, resulting in their party logo not being visible.

Zanu PF won 145 parliamentary seats, while MDC Alliance won 63 as National Patriotic Front and an independent candidate shared one seat apiece.