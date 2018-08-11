Mobile phones sell out murder suspects

THE three suspected robbers who fatally shot Karoi businessman, Ashwinbhai Rama, before robbing his cash and mobile phones appeared in court on Wednesday facing murder and robbery charges.

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

Karoi magistrate Samuel Chitumwa remanded the trio in custody to August 22, but advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.

The three — Vengai Vonga (41) of Chiedza high-density suburb, Francis Makaza (37) and Anywhere Chaona (26), who stay at Wedzera Service Station — were employed by Moscht Security company.

They were arrested on Monday after being found in possession of the deceased’s phones.

Prosecutor James Phiri told the court that the accused persons committed the offence on May 17 around 6:30pm at Rama Wholesalers while armed with pistols and a rifle.

He told the court that when they arrived at Rama Wholesalers, the accused force-marched security guard Luke Samuel Nyika and three other workers Chido Fungulani, Shame Masava and David Mukali who were doing stock taking into Rama’s office where he was counting his daily takings, before ordering them to lie down. When Rama resisted, they allegedly shot him on both legs before hitting him on the head with an iron bar.

The court heard that the accused persons then broke a cash safe and stole $1 598 before demanding mobile phones from Fungulani, Rama and Masava.

The deceased was left lying in a pool of blood and later died on his way to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.

Police launched a manhunt, leading to the arrest of Vonga and Makaza after they were found in possession of the stolen phones. The duo later implicated their co-accused, Chaona.