Mnangagwa courts Chamisa

PRESIDENT-ELECT Emmerson Mnangagwa has challenged his main rival and MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, to call for peace and unity to ensure that Zimbabwe embarks on a rebuilding trajectory. Addressing journalists at State House yesterday, Mnangagwa said Chamisa had a crucial role to play in the future of the country, a subtle indication that he could consider roping him into his government.

BY STAFF REPORTER

“To Nelson Chamisa, I want to say you have a crucial role to play in Zimbabwe’s present and in its unfolding future.

Let us both call for peace and unity in our land; call for both louder than ever. That is the role of a leader. That is our joint responsibility, even though discharged and fulfilled differently,” he said.

Mnangagwa, however, could not be drawn into confirming if the MDC Alliance would be part of his government, saying once he was sworn-in he would exercise his prerogative on who to work with.

He said he would be President of all Zimbabwean regardless of their political affiliation to ensure that the seemly divided Zimbabwe was united.

“Now that the people have spoken, I hear your call. I pledge to be a listening President, a fair President, a responsible and inclusive leader,” Mnangagwa said.

Chamisa has, however, disputed Mnangagwa’s victory, saying the results released by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission were doctored while threatening to challenge them in the courts.

The President-elect said because Zimbabwe was a full democracy, Chamisa was free to approach the courts and present his case against his victory.

Mnangagwa, who came under fire following the fatal shooting of at least seven people in Harare’s CBD on Wednesday by soldiers, promised to appoint an independent commission soon to investigate the killings.