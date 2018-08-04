Mnangagwa courts Chamisa

PRESIDENT-ELECT Emmerson Mnangagwa has challenged his main rival and MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, to call for peace and unity to ensure that Zimbabwe embarks on a rebuilding trajectory. Addressing journalists at State House yesterday, Mnangagwa said Chamisa had a crucial role to play in the future of the country, a subtle indication that he could consider roping him into his government.
“To Nelson Chamisa, I want to say you have a crucial role to play in Zimbabwe’s present and in its unfolding future.
Let us both call for peace and unity in our land; call for both louder than ever. That is the role of a leader. That is our joint responsibility, even though discharged and fulfilled differently,” he said.
Mnangagwa, however, could not be drawn into confirming if the MDC Alliance would be part of his government, saying once he was sworn-in he would exercise his prerogative on who to work with.
He said he would be President of all Zimbabwean regardless of their political affiliation to ensure that the seemly divided Zimbabwe was united.
“Now that the people have spoken, I hear your call. I pledge to be a listening President, a fair President, a responsible and inclusive leader,” Mnangagwa said.
Chamisa has, however, disputed Mnangagwa’s victory, saying the results released by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission were doctored while threatening to challenge them in the courts.
The President-elect said because Zimbabwe was a full democracy, Chamisa was free to approach the courts and present his case against his victory.
Mnangagwa, who came under fire following the fatal shooting of at least seven people in Harare’s CBD on Wednesday by soldiers, promised to appoint an independent commission soon to investigate the killings.
Chris Harare
Tiri kuda rerun apa kana kut veZec voannouncer mapresidential poll echokwadi Comment…
TAISIREVA
Haiwawo tibvirei apa.Makanga muripi muchidyiwa makutaura twusina nebasa rese.
Anonymous
Ngapaite rerun futi
Kuwiriranakwakanakakugarakunzwanana Garanewakomurudohamandishe 'KG'
Comment…RUNYARARO RWUNOZVARWA NERUDO RWANGU. RUNYARARO RWUNOZVARWA NERUDO RWAKO. RUNYARARO RUNOZVARWA NERUDO RWEDU TOSE. Zvadaro, RUGARE RWUNOZVARWA NERUNYARARO munyika, uye pasi rose. Nekuti, KUWIRIRANAKWAKANAKAKUGARAKUNZWANANA GARANEWAKOMURUDOHAMANDISHE. Zvakadaro, tose ngatizive kuti
Kuwiriranakwakanakakugarakunzwanana Garanewakomurudohamandishe
Captured Zimbo Mentality
@ChrisHarare …nokuti isu togara mumaguta tosapota imwe pati so zvido zvedu kunyanya. ZEC ikaramba tokumbira nyika dzekumadokero dziwedzere masanctions nokuti kandidheti wedu ndoafanira kutonga chete. Kana tosafa nemasanction, mishonga isawanikwa, magetsi oshayikwa, chikafu etc toziva tikufira a worthy cause…
Shaks
An urgent audit is paramount to legitimise the winner. Zec should in future elections be all inclusive and notto look as if they are the ruling party. A caretaker president like speaker of parliament is needed when approaching elections to avoid abuse of state institutions and national resourses. Politicians can do anything to retain power ruining the economy. Even life is not valued.
Cija
Chamisa lost the strategy in rural areas which contribute about 67% of Zimbabwe population. Harare is not Zimbabwe.
"KG" Kuwiriranakwakanakakugarakunzwanana Garanewakomurudohamandishe
Comment…Veduwe, sarudzo dzakapfuura. Kwemakore mashanu anotevera vaMnangagwa ndivo vanenge vari President. Nekudaro,zvakungodiwa ndezvekuti vave MUTUNGAMIRI, kwete MUTONGI.Uye chikwata chavo chemakurukota chova vevanhu vanoshanda,kwete ana GAMAURERE. The President said, “WE SINK OR SWIM TOGETHER.” NO! SINKING should not be an option. So, we should bury the word SINK & retain the word SWIM. “YES WE SWIM!!! YES WE SWIM!!! YES WE SWIM!!! Slogan ine hunhu. Tosiyana nezvekuti, pasi nanhingi webato iro. Pasi nangana uyo. Guva rangana/nhingi warawara. Nekuti zvekudaro, hazvidi kudaro, zvakare apana kwazvinotisvitsa. Asi kuti tichangosiya mbiri yeCHIGANDANGA neTORORO kuvana nevanotevera, voramba vachingodya nhoko dzezvironda. Ngawonewo kuti tasiya mbiri yakanaka kune vanotevera. HAMAWE, apana chisina mbiri. Chakanaka, chinembiri, uye chakashata chinopawo mbiri. VaMandela vakasiya mbiri. VaSeseseko vakasiyawo mbiri. Apana asiri masiyambiri. Asi kuti mbiri ndidzo dzinosiyana. Vene veZimbabwe, “YES WE CAN SWIM!!!
YES WE CAN SWIM!!! YES WE CAN SWIM!!! YES WE CAN SWIM!!! Therefore, Mr President, the Cabinet, MPS and Councillors may you
LEAD us swimming across this dip black sea, as we only need LEADERS and not RULERS. YES WE CAN SWIM!!!! YES WE CAN SWIM!!
MAPOPOMA NEMAFASHAMU MAZHINJI ZHINJI EMAROPAFADZO kuvene vose veZimbabwe. GOD BLESS ZIMBABWE.
"KG" Kuwiriranakwanakakugarakunzwanana Garanewakomurudohamandishe
