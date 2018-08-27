Miss World Zim won on merit: Marry

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Marry, who is the Miss World Zimbabwe licence holder, says the country’s flagship beauty contest Miss World Zimbabwe (MWZ) should be a scandal-free pageant, where the queen is identified on merit and crowned on professional grounds.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Marry, who became the chairperson and patron of the then Miss Zimbabwe pageant in 2012, stepped down this year as the pageant’s chairperson entrusting a nine-member executive to handle the pageant’s affairs.

She, however, remains the pageant’s licence holder of the global event in Zimbabwe.

Speaking to the aspiring models vying for this year’s crown who are currently in boot-camp in Harare, Marry said as MWZ licence holder, she values professionalism in the running of the pageant and urged the beauties to report any form of abuse during the boot camp

“As you are here in boot camp, there is no difference as you are at home, so let me advise you that no one must pressurise or abuse you in any way with claims that they might be closer to me as the Miss World Zimbabwe licence holder. Even those who are closer to me they don’t have the capacity to influence the crowning of the queen, this cannot happen at all, let professionalism carry the day,” she said.

“Those men who are facilitating your grooming progression as part of this boot camp programme must be treated as your brothers or fathers as they are not potential boyfriends or husbands. So they must not by any chance abuse you in any form, be it proposals of love or demands for sex in exchange for the crown. You must report them as this is a professional pageant whose crown must be won on merit.”

She said the queen must be crowned on merit by the judges whose decision must also not be influenced by any one from the nine-member executive committee or her close associates.

“This is an esteemed pageant, so it must maintain its professional value and there must be no unruly elements that would be there to spoil the life of the girl child, let them be at liberty to showcase their catwalk talent to the world and also fly the country’s flag high,” she said.

Marry challenged the executive committee to improve on what she used to do with them so as to continue raising the pageant’s bar high.

Meanwhile, four more beauties are set to be eliminated from the boot camp tonight at the final elimination round of the pageant after the unexpected eviction of Rumbidzai Monalisa Mashaire and Beverly Tariro Manyarara who were sent home on Friday on allegations of gross indiscipline.

So far six models, have been sent packing, since the commencement of the boot camp as the pageant heads to its climax where 12 girls will battle for the coveted crown at the pageant’s grand finale to be held under the theme Embracing A Woman As A Symbol of Beauty on September 8 at Orchids Garden in Domboshava, Harare.