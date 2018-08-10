Misihairabwi blasts media for fueling patriarchy

MDC-T Matabeleland South Proportional Representation-designate legislator, Priscilla Misihairabwi -Mushonga, has lambasted local media for what she termed thriving on patriarchy.

BY SHARON SIBINDI/TALENT GUMPO

She said there has been little or no reportage on break-away MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe for coming third and acquiring some seats in Parliament in the recent elections.

The outspoken legislator had encouraged women to vote “pantless” and rally behind a female candidate.

In an interview yesterday, Misihairabwi- Mushonga said the media had been playing a political game around the two leading candidates — President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zanu PF) and MDC Alliance candidate Nelson Chamisa.

“You media have ignored Khupe’s presence in the just-ended elections, although she won against other 20 candidates. The media were concentrating on the two men while she (Khupe) was part of those with the highest votes,” she said.

“You media continue to underrepresent women as you are still captured by the State. Khupe has become a political factor who managed to stand up and fight the battle and she deserves the recognition in the media.”

She also claimed that the international community ignored Khupe and focused on the two “men”.

“We need to stand up and begin to legalise how primary elections are held so that we have a legal frame work. I will also push for the amendments, for example, if a political party does not have 50% women, it should be disqualified, if we do not do that, we will still have problems of gender inequality or misrepresentation of women in politics. We need to change the system and the nonsense about male hegemony must come to an end.”