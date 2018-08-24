Meck to celebrate birthday in style

AFRO-Jazz musician Josh Meck will tonight celebrate his birthday in style with a live DVD recording at Theatre in the Park in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The artiste told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the recording would be an unforgettable and exciting experience for the audience as several entertainment packages were lined up.

“It is encouraging that I have loyal fans that support my career such that I have decided to organise this event so that we can mix and mingle in a family friendly environment,” he said.

“I encourage my fans to come in their numbers for this event to be graced by my several friends in showbiz, among them dancer Zoey, who is certainly captivating on stage that her moves will leave many wanting more.”

Meck said those interested to be part of the celebrations can EcoCash $5 on 0783917709 to purchase tickets, which would be delivered to them.

Famed for his bass guitar strumming wizardry, Meck is basking in the glory of Fruit Salad, an album that fuses house, jazz, katekwe, RnB, samba, gospel and kizomba music.

Meck, who is working on collaborations with different local and international artistes, has three albums, Wanetsa, a 2010 production, Time released in 2014 and latest production, Fruit Salad under his sleeve.

He said he was happy with the response his albums were receiving as they were getting fair play on local radio stations.