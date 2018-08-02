MDC takes over Marondera council

THE opposition MDC Alliance has grabbed 11 of the 12 council seats at Marondera Municipality, with the party’s Mashonaland East provincial leadership describing the landslide victory as a seal of approval by residents.

By Jairos Saunyama

This is the second time the opposition has taken control of the municipality, after having won in all the wards in 2008, before they lost nine wards to Zanu PF in the 2013 elections.

MDC Mashonaland East provincial deputy organising secretary, Bonface Tagwirei said the election results in Marondera proved residents still had faith in the opposition party.

“We have bounced back and Marondera is again in safe hands. The three councillors who won in 2013 were also voted back in office. This shows that the residents have faith in our party’s administration. We will take over from where we left in 2013,” he said.

Meanwhile, MDC Alliance “rebel” Jimmy Jalifu has pulled a shocker in Marondera Central, after he came victorious in ward 10, despite the party’s move to drag him to court for entering the race fraudulently.

Jalifu, a top official in the MDC-T, was elbowed out and blocked from contesting on the MDC Alliance ticket at the eleventh minute with the party arguing that the seat was reserved for youth representative Arthur Masiyiwa.

This resulted in the MDC Alliance fielding two candidates, Jalifu and Masiyiwa.

But Jalifu went on to defeat both the Zanu PF candidate and Masiyiwa to claim the ward.

In an interview yesterday, Jalifu said he was happy for winning the council seat despite the persecutions and was confident of being readmitted into the MDC Alliance.

“It is now water under the bridge. I am happy with the results. Despite all the persecution that I experienced, the people have spoken. The good thing is that the opposition has won,” he said.