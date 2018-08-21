MDC-T supporter denied bail in arson case

A MUTASA Central MDC-T activist, who early this month allegedly burnt down a Zanu PF supporter’s thatched house in a suspected act of retribution, was yesterday denied bail by a Mutare magistrate and remanded to September 3.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Oswell James Chitere (35) was not asked to plead to the arson charge when he appeared before magistrate Tendai Mahwe.

It is the State’s case that on August 2, 2018 the complainant’s daughter Linnet Kagweda (22) who is a Zanu PF supporter met Chitere, while on her way to Watsomba business centre.

Kagweda allegedly confronted her with the intention of showing him videos of MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa, but Kagweda refused to watch the videos.

The accused person threatened to burn Kagweda’s home, after labelling her a Zanu PF supporter.

Kagweda later informed her mother Raviro Kagweda (56) about Chitere’s threats, before their hut was set ablaze at midnight.

All the property in the hut was reduced to ashes.