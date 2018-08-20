Mberengwa teenage woman kills hubby

A MBERENGWA teenage woman has been convicted of culpable homicide after she killed her husband following a domestic dispute.

by BRENNA MATENDERE

Eighteen-year-old Nicolete Hove of Mapako village, under Chief Matarutse in Mberengwa, pleaded guilty to the charge when she appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Morgan Nemadire recently.

Prosecutor Andrew Marimo told the court that sometime in January this year, Hove was seated in their house with one Hilda Mzheri while her husband, Tafadzwa Mabhena, was bathing.

After he finished bathing, Mabhena confronted his wife over a woollen hat that she was wearing, which he said belonged to another man in the village.

Mabhena then threatened to cut his wife into pieces, but Mzheri pleaded with him to drop the knife he was wielding. He dropped it, but the two, however, continued quarrelling and Mabhena ended up slapping Hove several times.

Hove picked the knife and her friend ran away, leaving the couple fighting. Hove stabbed her husband twice in the chest and fled from the scene. Mabhena then got help from relatives who took him to Mnene Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The court sentenced her to five years in prison, but wholly suspended the jail term on condition of good behaviour.