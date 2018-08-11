Matanga warns ‘rogue’ cops

POLICE Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga yesterday warned his subordinates to shun corruption or any conduct that compromises the credibility of the force.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

Speaking during the conferment of ranks to top cops promoted by President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa last month, Matanga said: “Shun any behaviour that may tarnish or soil the image of the ZRP [Zimbabwe Republic Police] and the country.

Let me, therefore, remind the newly-promoted senior officers that your elevation is not a passport to settling personal scores with those below you; neither is it an opportunity to abuse authority and organisational resources for self-aggrandisement or otherwise.”

He added: “Instead, this is an opportunity for you to reciprocate the trust and confidence that the organisation and government has reposed on you by upholding the virtues of professionalism, transparency and fairness.”

Matanga challenged the officers to uphold the country’s Constitution without fear or favour.

“You have to stand firm and resolute in defence of the permanent interests of our country in line with the wider aspirations of our citizens which are broadly encapsulated in the undying need to realise peace and tranquillity for socio-economic development.”

Among those conferred with new ranks was Stephen Mutamba, who was promoted from Senior Assistant Commissioner to Deputy Commissioner-General.

Eight assistant commissioners were promoted to senior assistant commissioners, among them three female officers.

Fifteen chief superintendents were promoted to the rank of assistant commissioner, among them police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi.

A total of 33 superintendents were also promoted to chief superintendent. Seventy-one chief inspectors were elevated to the rank of superintendent.

Matanga hailed the elevation of more female senior officers as a positive step in promoting gender parity in the police force.

“Quite clearly, the promotion of more women into top echelons of the organisation has no doubt become a key priority area for the ZRP and, indeed, government. The need for more and more women to occupy positions of authority and decision-making in the Zimbabwe Republic Police is, therefore, exceedingly paramount,” he said.