Marere strikes gold in India

INDIA-based Zimbabwean supermodel and dancer, Roselyn Marere, has struck it big in the industry after featuring in a promotional video of Trinbago Knight Riders Cricket team’s 2018 anthem titled Bow Them Out, released last week Friday.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The video is a collaborative effort of Shah Rukh Khan, an Indian television personality and producer, and Dwayne Bravo of the West Indies.

Marere is the only Zimbabwean in the two-minute-27 seconds video which features three women from India, two from Nigeria and the Bollywood star Shar Rukh Khan.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style from her Indian base, Marere who is used to catwalking, said she was happy to clinch the deal which she said was not an easy feat.

“I did not think I could make it, I lost focus during the shoot because I was exhausted. I have danced before on my previous adverts, but this was more intense, the excitement of meeting the superstars made me put more effort and keep it more professional,” she said .

“Although dancing is totally different from catwalk, I am excited and thrilled that I am getting the work done like the professional that I am into”.

The Buhera-bred princess said although she is being approached to feature on more Hindi songs and videos as a dancer, she however, remained committed to catwalking.

Marere has become a household name in India after previously featuring in a music video of the song, You O’clock, by Indian rapper, Nike Tan, an Indomie noodles advert that is currently making waves on DStv and Nigerian 24-hour Lifestyle and Music channel, Sound city TV and We is the champions.