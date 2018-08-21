Maravanyika bounces back as new RCU vice-chancellor

THE Reformed Church University (RCU) has appointed professor Obert Maravanyika as the new vice-chancellor of the institution.

BY TATENDA CHITAGU

Maravanyika takes over from Wiseman Magwa, who left at the beginning of this year.

In a notice of a Press conference set for Thursday, RCU business development information and public relations officer Thelma Chimbganda confirmed the development.

“You are kindly invited to a Press conference on Thursday at the RCU’s main campus as we welcome the new vice-chancellor, Prof Obert Maravanyika,” Chimbganda said in a text message to NewsDay yesterday.

Maravanyika, the former Great Zimbabwe Univeristy (GZU) vice-chancellor, was axed from the post in 2012 following alleged political and factional interference by Zanu PF heavyweights in Masvingo.