Madlela set to launch album

AXE-wielding rhumba musician-cum-actor, Madlela Skhobokhobo, is set for his second album — Amajazana — to be launched in Gwanda on September 1.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The launch will be powered by NetOne after the artiste signed a lucrative deal with the company, becoming their ambassador in the southern region.

Madlela confirmed the album launch, which he said was inspired by ordinary people’s everyday lives.

“The starting point will be Gwanda where we will be doing our tour and besides that, Gwanda has proved to be very much appreciative of the dream. This album is inspired by my people’s daily lives, a continuation of telling our stories and this is through music,” he said.

Madlela said after the launch, he would embark on a nation-wide marketing tour of the album.

“We will do a tour across the country and we hope to go as far as Harare before we take it outside the country. I feel so much blessed and it’s proof that a dream never dies,” he said.

“I also feel terrified on my second album as I keep asking myself whether it will set the bar high, compared to my previous one, UsamaMoe.”

Tracks on the album are Majazana, Sorry SamaMoe, Babie, Tryphine and Nathaniel, which he described as a tribute song.

Majazana was produced by Joe Maseko and Shilolo Media, and it comes after his debut album which is still a club banger.