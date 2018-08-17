Madam Boss revels in success

COMEDIENNE Tyra “Madam Boss” Chikocho, who rose to fame through her social media skits, continues to fly high following her recent nomination at the Zimbabwe International Woman Awards (Ziwa) under the People’s Choice Category.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

Madam Boss will battle it out with DJ Ru, MC Biggaz and MC Smallers, LexyRue from the United Kingdom, Ndeipi Mudiaspora from United States at the fifth edition ceremony to be held under the theme Ziwa: Our Legacy on October 27 in Nottingham, the United Kingdom.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, the socialite and actress said she was overwhelmed by the recognition.

“I am feeling so excited and happy to be nominated at such prestigious awards. Being recognised is a pleasure, I feel honoured and excited at the same time that they are rewarding my efforts,” she said.

“I have scooped five national awards and two other international awards so far, which gives me the strength to go on. I am grateful to my husband who is not only my manager and scriptwriter for most of my skits, but my pillar of strength.”

The comedienne has left no holds barred following her recent appointment as the NetOne brand ambassador.

“I have reached this far because of my fans, I thank you very much for the support and sharing my skits. What an honour to receive such a highly-esteemed responsibility. I am short of words and only God knew what was waiting for me well before I became Madam Boss,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

Founded in 2013, the Ziwa awards celebrate and recognise unsung local and internationally-based heroines who are making strides in their respective fields.