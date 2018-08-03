Macheso heads for Byo

AFRO-FUSION crowd-puller Clement Magwaza Ncube and Alick Macheso are set to share a stage at the Khumalo Hockey Stadium on August 10.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Ncube, who sings Tshibilika music that is characterised by the high-powered tshimbi-tshimbi dance, is expected to sample tracks from his new album, Khala Uthethe.

Event organiser Assan Mandizvidza confirmed the event to NewsDay Life & Style yesterday.

“This time during the holiday, sungura king Alick Macheso will share the stage with vibrant Clement Magwaza. The show comes after Macheso’s last performance with him at Manor Hotel and their affair has become strong,” he said.

“Both artistes who are famed for their stage wizardry are set to take their fans on a new musical journey.”

Magwaza said he was happy to share stage with Macheso for the fourth time as he has learnt a lot through the interaction with the sungura ace.

“I am so happy to share stage with Macheso. It’s quite good to share stage with people who have more experience in the music industry as they help you grow and also correct your mistakes,” he said.

“I will sample my new album on the day so as new dance moves. So people should come geared for the energetic performance.”