Japanese investors closely watching events in Zim: Envoy

JAPANESE Prime Minister Japan Shinzo Abe has asked the newly inaugurated President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stick to the rule of law and democratise the country before considering re-engagement with the international community.

By Tinotenda Munyukwi

Addressing journalists in the capital over the weekend, Abe’s special evoy Kazunori Tanaka said the Japanese leader noted that the recent election, though contested by the opposition MDC Alliance, had registered a marked improvement as compared to previous polls.

“Through this election there has been to some extent some improvement compared to past elections, but (the election) it also made it clear and explicit that there are some points that Zimbabwe still needed to improve in terms of democratisation and the rule of law,” Tanaka said.

“This is important in order to materialise what President Mnangagwa himself has been repeatedly saying that it’s important for Zimbabwe to re-engage the international community.”

“I am truly expecting under the leadership of President Mnangagwa that Zimbabwe is going to advance its reforms in political and economic areas and through that I am also expecting that Zimbabwe will materialise its political and economic stability,” he said.

Tanaka also said Zimbabwe had potential and it was now time for everyone, including aggrieved political parties such as the MDC Alliance, to join hands and proffer solutions to the country’s economic and political problems.

Turning to Japanese investors, Tanaka said they were closely watching events occurring in the country, and once there was proven political and economic stability, they were keen on working with Zimbabwe.

“The investors are watching with keen interest and they are hoping that the situation will be stable before they can make their decision.”