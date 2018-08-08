I will not quit acting: Mavetera

… actress speaks of new political role

AWARD-WINNING actress Tatenda Mavetera (32) yesterday said she will not quit acting after landing the Seke-Chikomba parliamentary seat (proportional representation) under Zanu PF’s women’s quota system.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Mavetera (pictured) rose to fame after featuring in the local television soap opera, Studio 263, in which she played the role of Tendai Jari.

The actress-cum-politician, who is also a Zanu PF youth league executive member in Mashonaland East, told NewsDay Life & Style that she had always desired to hold challenging posts.

She, however, said because of her new position, she would be selective in her future acting roles.

“Acting is a hobby. I have always loved acting. It has led me to where I am today. It was a stepping stone for me. But, of course, given the stature I now have, I will be a bit sensitive on which roles to take,” she said.

“Acting has always been in me. It is something that is quite natural for me and something I still love to do.”

Mavetera said she had always desired involvement in community development and felt that politics would give her the leverage to do more.

“As an actress, I am exposed to people. I deal with people. In politics, you also deal with people. So, by being in politics, I am involved with the people, touching their lives so that they become better,” she said.

A holder of a Masters’ Degree in Strategic Marketing and a successful businessperson, the actress said she attributed her political success to God.

“In everything I do, I put God first. During my campaigns, I would tell the electorate that everything is controlled by God. I would tell people that whatever I am promising you, I do not have much to give you. I am quite a young person, but I believe that I will be able to represent you with love,” the Zimbabwe Youth Council member said.

In 2003, Mavetera won a National Arts Merits Awards in the Best Actress category. She also hosted a talk show called Time Out with Tatenda, in which she tackled topical issues affecting people’s day-to-day lives.