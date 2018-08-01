I was the people’s choice: Chidewo

Incoming Zanu PF councillor for ward 15 in Muzarabani South, Ascension Chidewo yesterday promised to transform the area by working to improve service delivery and lure investors to face-lift the area.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO IN MUZARABANI

Chidewo (30) won resoundingly in Monday’s elections, polling 1 322 votes against an MDC Alliance candidate Kiswell Masingiza, who garnered a paltry 321 votes.

“I am thankful to the electorate for the votes. They stood with me, fulfilling their promise which I am also going to reciprocate by doing what I also promised them during the campaign period,” he said.

“This is a victory for Zanu PF under the leadership of my role model, President Emmerson Emerson Mnangagwa.”

Chidewo promised to improve service delivery, including revamping dilapidated roads and other infrastructure.

“The issue of service delivery is going to improve under my leadership. I will improve the sewer reticulation system and work towards providing clean water,” he said.

“As a young ambitious councillor, I am committed to bringing change to Muzarabani South.”