Hifa, Unesco commit to empower artists

ORGANISERS of the annual arts fete Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa) yesterday said they were committed to empowering artists through capacity building workshops after the success of its recent series of workshops.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The artists’ capacity-building workshops were held under the banner of Hifa’s annual artist engagement and feedback programme themed Hifa Access in partnership with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation and aims at giving critical skills to artists and players in the creative industry.

Hifa’s research, monitoring and evaluation co-ordinator Eleanor Shadwell yesterday told NewsDay Life & Style that the workshops were centred on how artists could leverage their art in business.

“This year’s Hifa access workshops, which started in June, had the aim of offering artists an opportunity to collaboratively interrogate various value addition elements in their creative processes,” she said.

Shadwell said other workshops focused on the aspect of financial management amid sad stories of artists being successful in their work, but ending up living or dying as paupers,” she said.

“The aspect of how to properly manage and grow one’s proceeds was particularly pertinent, so as Hifa, we will continue with such workshops regularly throughout the year, as we have received a lot of positive feedback regarding all the useful skills artists gathered in these workshops,” Shadwell said.

Hifa is a multi-disciplinary arts and culture organisation, with its flagship being the eponymous Harare International Festival of the Arts held annually between April and May.

Part of the festival programme includes workshops aimed at audiences and artists.