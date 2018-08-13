Heartbroken musician finds ‘cure’

RISING Mutare-based afro-pop musician Michael Takudzwa Mabasa has used his heartbreak after he was deserted by his band members to fuel his music career with the recent release of a new five-track album titled Panadol (Pain Killer).

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The album is accompanied by the video for the title track, which Mabasa said he believed would help him break into the international scene.

Mabasa — who is known as Flot Boi in the Mutare music circles — told NewsDay Life & Style at the weekend that the video was shot by the late Morris Masawi in Beira and Macuti in neighbouring Mozambique.

He said after he was deserted by his band members in 2015, he was forced into a two-year sabbatical during which his woes further mounted after his long-time partner also packed her bags and left.

“We formed my group in 2012 called Externals and I was the leader of the group but we separated in 2015 as my other members got married and said they wanted to focus on their marriages,” he said.

“During that period, I suffered another heartbreak after the woman I was hoping to marry abandoned me.”

A rejuvenated Mabasa, however, roped in top dancehall chanter Soul Jah Love on the song Ruwaremoyo.

The album, which was recorded by a Harare recording company, Zunde, also carries the tracks Cinderella, Malaika and Kwapisa.

He said with Panadol he wanted to show music fans that he just needed a pain killer after his problems.

“I have been conducting my shows across Manicaland province in such areas as Odzi, Nyanga and Watsomba and I have also been hired by the corporate world to entertain them at their events,” he said.

Mabasa said his forthcoming project will feature the likes of Silent Killer and Sandra Ndebele.