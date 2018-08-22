Harare derby steals limelight

There is a full Castle Lager Premier Soccer League programme between today and tomorrow, but yesterday the Big Harare Derby pitting Dynamos and Caps United was already dominating social media talk after the league authorities announced that the most anticipated fixture on the calendar will play out at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Never mind their positions in the log, the Dynamos, Caps United affair always finds sub-plots that spice it and one of its stars Denver Mukamba, is already at the centre of a pre-match debate between the two sets of supporters.

The last time the derby was played Mukamba starred in a green shirt, but this time he is back in blue and bidding to make it his show once again.

Four months ago, Mukamba put himself at the centre of the matchtalk with a wonder goal that decided a fierce contest as Caps United edged Dynamos 1-0 in the first instalment of the big Harare derby.

The midfielder had been lent to Caps United where he quickly fell out with the club hierarchy over his truancy.

His misdemeanours strained relations with coach Lloyd Mutasa, culminating in a loan deal with rivals Caps United.

Mukamba, however, only needed his second match with the Green Machine to show that he was an extraordinary player.

He got to the end of a cross by Brian Muzondiwa and then swept the ball home, to give Makepeke the win.

That goal became the major talking point and left the Dynamos family with broken hearts.

On Sunday, he will be in the famous blue and white shirt as the Harare football giants face-off.

The spotlight will again fall on Mukamba as watchers of the domestic game remain anxious to see whether he will be able to reproduce the same magic wand for DeMbare.

But if what we have witnessed already since his return to Dynamos is anything to go by, there is no doubting he can light up the Harare derby.

The controversial midfielder was in dazzling form in his first match since he rejoined the team during the second transfer window period and is expected to carry his form into the Harare derby on Sunday.

Although the championship is now out of reach for Dynamos, while Caps United still have mathematical chances, pride remains the fundamental issue at stake whenever the two sides meet.

However, if the results pen out today and tomorrow, they will sure spice up the Sunday clash.