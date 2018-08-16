Govt urged to relax visa regime to promote tourism

THE Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) has urged government to, among other things, revisit visa regime issues and relax some of the requirements in a bid to open gates for potential visitors into the country.
BY MTHANDAZO NYONI
Zimbabwe uses a migration management system with a three tier visa model classified into categories A, B and C. Category A refers to countries whose nationals are exempt from visa requirements, while those in category B obtain visas at the port of entry on arrival.
Category C nationals are required to apply for visas before travelling.
According to the Department of Immigration, under category A, there are 46 countries while under category B and C there are 117 and 57 countries, respectively.
Classifieds.co.zw
HAZ president Innocent Manyera told NewsDay that government needed to revisit visa regime to improve travel facilitation and unlock the potential of the tourism industry.
“We are positive that the environment will be positive. The open for business and ease of doing business mode should continue being a reality. We remain positive that the incoming government makes business environment enabling for operators and the consumers of hospitality services, be it local or international,” he said.
“Visa regime issues need to be revisited to open gates for potential visitors. Issues to do with three-tier or more pricing currently prevailing — US, bond, swipe, transfer and so on (needed to be addressed).”
Manyera said government should capacitate local industry so that provisions would be sourced locally.
“As we resuscitate local industry, let’s look into duty exemptions of products not currently found local,” he said, adding government should make sure that all operators were registered and licenced as currently, the industry was flooded with illegal operators.
“Roads and airports need rehabilitation to enable domestic travel. We need to have strong domestic air connection,” Manyera said.
He said there was also need for standardisation or synchronisation of hospitality training to regain lost skills.
Government should also help ease access to capital, especially on loan costs and application procedures.
Manyera said a lot of activity in the first half of the year had been driven by the “Zimbabwe is open for business” campaign as well as election related activity.
These two were major drivers of business as compared to same period last year, he said.
Jeromy Rabil
I simply want to say I’m new to weblog and actually liked this web-site. Probably I’m going to bookmark your website . You actually have superb writings. Cheers for sharing your web-site.
John Deere Technical Manuals
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thank you, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your website?
urban fashion tv
Next time I read a blog, I hope that it does not disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually believed you would have something helpful to say. All I hear is a bunch of complaining about something you can fix if you were not too busy seeking attention.
sell my house fast phoenix az
Hello there! I just would like to give you a big thumbs up for the great info you have right here on this post. I’ll be returning to your site for more soon.
old cracked journal
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon every day. It’s always useful to read content from other writers and use something from other sites.
Mail center san antonio
I quite like reading through an article that can make men and women think. Also, many thanks for allowing me to comment.
who was I in my past life
Do you believe in your past lives? Do you think past lives regression is real?
silicone baking mats
It’s hard to come by knowledgeable people on this topic, however, you seem like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
silicone baking mats
When I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on whenever a comment is added I get 4 emails with the same comment. Is there a means you can remove me from that service? Many thanks.
d.j. malsta
Spot on with this write-up, I honestly believe that this web site needs much more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read more, thanks for the advice!
Led spot light bar
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up and also the rest of the website is also really good.