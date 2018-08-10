Gospel musician unveils debut album

UPCOMING gospel musician, Simbarashe Kanyonganise, popularly known as Minister Simba, says he has finally heeded God’s call by releasing his first album titled Call of Worship.

The six-track album, produced by Tinashe Mutandwa, is a fusion of jazz, soft rock and reggae vibes.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The musician told NewsDay Life & Style on Wednesday that his debut offering was the culmination of a long journey of divine inspiration.

“I developed a passion for music when I was young, still in a percussion band and I have been part of various choirs before pursuing music as a solo artiste. Ever since, God has been calling deep inside my heart to do this project, which I had been hesitating to do,” he said.

“Worship is my inspiration and I love God and the two combined became my greatest inspiration on this album. Now that I have finally released the album, I feel fulfilled and complete, with a lot of inner peace as I feel that as far as life is concerned, I am making progress.”

The former Extreme Afrique gospel choir member said Call to Worship was his evangelical tool of drawing people to God.

The new album carries songs such as I Will Be, From Rip to Rip, Jesu Ndiye Mambo Hweupenyu, Ndonzwa Izwi, Unite, Mudziyo Werugare Rwenyu and Ndichadaidzira Zita Renyu.

Kanyonganise, who fronts the Rebirth Choir, said he was currently working on a new single titled Hakuna Rimwe Zita, in which he glorifies and exalts God’s name as both sovereign and the deliverer.

He said the single was expected to be released early next month.