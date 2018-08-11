Food World accelerates promotion drive

SUPERMARKET group, Food World will this weekend hold a road show in Harare’s central business district as part of its “Live the Good Life” promotion, as it moves to lure more customers and raise awareness of the campaign, which was launched on July 28 and will be running until October 5.

By Staff Reporter

Various suppliers including Coca-Cola, Probrands, Innscor and Nestlé are participating in the seventh edition of the promotion.

Some of the prizes which customers are expected to win include a luxury BMW 335i sports car, 18 $3 000 cash prizes, 36 $500 cash prizes, over 500 $50 instant cash prizes, appliances as well as grocery hampers.

In order for the customers to walk away with the grand prize, they are expected to spend $10 in any Food World store, fill in a coupon and drop it in the Food World branded box.

The draw for the top prize will be held on October 6.