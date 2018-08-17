Follet-Smith assumes lead in Nac Pro-Am

Defending champion, Ben Follett-Smith made his intention to retain his National Aids Council (Nac) Pro-Am golf tournament crown clear after carding a 3-under-par 69-second round score to take control of the leader board with one more round to play at Royal Harare yesterday.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Follett-Smith is enjoying a great week of golf locally after he bagged the Harare Open last weekend and now leads with a total of 4-under-par 144 in two rounds.

The 24-year-old golfer could become the first player to win a brace of Nac Pro-Am titles since its inception in 2016 if he manages to hold his nerve today.

“I played the front nine pretty solid and made three birdies and a bogey to shoot two-under. I didn’t have the best performance but I managed to get the best out of it which is what we have to do on the professional circuit, to be able to play badly and still get around,” Follett-Smith said.

“Still in the back nine I didn’t play any better. Otherwise it turned out to be a great day for me and I am proud to be playing in the Nac golf tournament. Hopefully tomorrow will be a good and I can defend the title which is the plan,” he added.

However, the best round of gold was played by Ryan Cairns who shot a 5-under-par 65 to tie for third on minus two, bouncing back from a disappointing 3-over-par 75 on Wednesday.

Opening day leader William Lake dropped two shots to move into second place a stroke behind Follett-Smith while inaugural competition winner Stephen Ferreira joins Cairns and Robson Chinhoi in third place with an overall score of 2-under.

After this tournament Follett-Smith is going to play in the Sunshine Tour in Durban and on September 12 he is off to the European Q-school the first stage which will be held in London.

The second stage of the European Q-school will be played in Spain.

Follett-Smith is part of the golden generation of young Zimbabwean golfers who are hoping to maintain the country’s proud golfing heritage.