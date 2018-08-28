ED won’t deliver: Residents

BULAWAYO residents and opposition political parties are sceptical that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will deliver on promises made during the campaign period, saying he was not different from his predecessor, Robert Mugabe, who failed to tackle graft and was a perpetrator of gross human rights violations.
BY SHARON SIBINDI
Mnangagwa was inaugurated on Sunday after winning the Constitutional Court challenge against MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa.
In separate interviews yesterday, Bulawayo residents said the Zanu PF leader would not be able to turn around the economy.
Zapu national spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa said Mnangagwa was just “old wine in new bottles”.
“There’s not much we expect from the Zanu PF dictatorship that has gone into a fully-fledged military rule. The characters behind the throne are known human rights violators from Gukurahundi through to successive electoral violence incidence since 1980,” Maphosa said.
“They staged a coup against their previous master Mugabe and that speaks heavily on their lack of principles. The economy will and cannot be rigged like they did with the recent elections, so they will never get it right in that perspective. Nothing new will come out of the government.”
Maphosa said Mnangagwa should deal with corruption.
“We, however, do expect the most basics from them, that is, return to full constitutionalism, restoration of rights and people’s dignity. They have to demonstrate zero tolerance to corruption by first prosecuting the many among themselves and putting in place measures to curb its perpetuation,” he said.
“The Mnangagwa government must also drop its tribalism and ethnic supremacy tendencies. We expect them to fully implement devolution of power.”
An elderly man identified as Khulu Moyo said he was not happy with the court’s decision to uphold Mnangagwa’s poll victory.
“It’s really bad. What happened is day light robbery. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) just admitted that they made an error and when was this fixed? We were robbed,” he said.
Sehlile Gumbo said the ball was now in Mnangagwa’s court and he should play it safe knowing what he pledged during campaigns.
“He has been inaugurated, but we are watching him and we are looking forward to what he promised the people. He must not be like Mugabe who gave us false promises. I do not care who won the race, but what we want is Zimbabwe to be revived. He should know that our children have no jobs. We want them to have jobs and Zimbabwe should be a ‘country’ among other countries,” she said.
“He should solve the cash crisis. Long back, we knew that one would go and get money without waiting in the queues. But now we no longer sleep in our homes, we sleep in queues, waiting for the money which will not even come. So we want him to fix everything like he promised. It’s high time Zimbabwe has its own currency.”
Mbekezeli Moyo said people should stop whining and come together to fix the country.
One vendor who preferred anonymity said Mnangagwa would revive local industries.
“I am saying ED pfee… He will revive the companies and I will also open my own company. Mugabe is gone that is history and Chamisa must go and be a headboy at school. He is still young, ruling the country needs very mature people. He lost and he must admit.”
Farai Johnson Nhire
What I know is that today is Mnangagwa’s second day in office and he yet has to announce his cabinet. I urge those already heaping criticism on Ed to look at themselves and ask what role they themselves are also playing to make Zimbabwe great again. What effort are they making for the party they support to call for the removal of sanctions whose imposition they instigated. Ed has already achieved a lot of good things and they include engagement and reengagement with other nations of this world and he is in the forefront of calling for peace, unity and love among zimbabwean citizens. It is also important to note that the trabalists and overzealous among the Zapu loyalists were the ones who initiated the provocations that led to gukurahundi. There is at the moment no reason for persmism as many business people from the east and the west are rushing to set shop in Zimbabwe.
Mboni
@Farayi The Butcher of Matebeleland will never deliver, He is a known tribalist who called our people Cockroaches!
NESISA
MONEY KUMA BANKS JOBS, 100DAYS FAILED TO FULFIL HIS PROMISES ,WHAT MORE WITH 5YRS TO COME Mr I WILL REMIND YOU
Jomo
Farai uri dofo guru. Do you honestly believe what you are saying? Sanctions came about because of reasons stated in ZIDERA, not the opposition. It is not news. In case you have not read the US piece of legislation, ask your pals they can provide you with it. Then make sensible and informed arguments. Maybe you can tell us what caused the extension/ renewal of the ZIDERA act… Just one question: who shot unarmed MDC activists?
Parker
Comment…The type of ministers in his cabinet will give us the whole picture. Let’s wait and see
Chokwadi
“Chamisa must go and be a headboy at school” am surprised as to why the parliament is said to be full of young people who are energetic as well, fo yo own infor ED cant rule this country alone he will be working with those young ones too
don
Please leave Chamisa alone haana kumboti ndodawo kutonga na ed.I think you are
taking him for granted munhuwo aitodawo kuti 49.3% yevanhu vafarewo saka imi makawinner tongai why busy calling names imimi makawinner.Chamisa lost farai mufarisise muzanu imomo isu takasuwa
Leonovo
Unfortunately denigrating and insulting Chamisa will not improve the economy. The buck stops with the ruling party for the next five years.
The man
Again I have my popcorn with me waiting in anticipation to see if the crocodile will change the ministers or same old lies lets all seat back as the drama unfolds in Zimbabwe I admit it does not get any better than Zim an amusement park filled with clowns and rides
tinei ganyani
Nothing will change from now to 2023, Ed will be the president of 2nd Zimbabwe saka lets just support his vision tione kuti zvinoramba here