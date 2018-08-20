ED must resign or face humiliation

NOW that the collusion between President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has been exposed, the best thing for Mnangagwa is to resign from his position as President-elect and accept that the 2018 harmonised election was rigged in his favour.
By Kennedy Kaitano,Our Reader
MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa’s petition had not provided any evidence of intimidation, but Mnangagwa went to town distancing himself from the alleged intimidation.
Intimidation of the electorate is common knowledge, to the extent that even the court gave Chief Fortune Charumbira an order barring chiefs and traditional leaders from forcing people to vote for your party.
Mnangagwa, did you not order the traditional leaders to work with your party at a rally you addressed in Mutoko, all this in violation of the country’s Constitution? Can Mnangagwa deny this?
He must not rely on evidence provided in a court application, as he needs to do the rightful thing and just apologise for creating an environment which allowed traditional leaders to intimidate the electorate.
There is evidence of a video that has also gone viral of Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana, who interestingly is on the team of lawyers defending Mnangagwa in this election fraud case, telling the world that the Zanu PF system was lethal.
I have made it a point to ensure that I share my views with the United Nations so that they can keep an eye on some of those things they may not be privy to in order to expose Zanu PF’s dirty tactics.
I also want those opposition parties who originally were quoted as having endorsed the shambolic harmonised elections which took place last month as a free and fair election to relook at the evidence they may have missed and do the right thing if they want to maintain their political relevance and integrity.
gore
kaitano you will be embarrased. Just wait for wednesday and you will see that you are a day dreamer
eliasha
gone past levels of day dreaming not sure how to describe this waffling
Farai Johnson Nhire
Nyika ino is not for sale guys. All these complaints and lies about rigging and indimidation is just a western ploy to distabilise our nation and loot our resources like they are doing in the middleeast. Donald Trump is on record predicting that event and i find it very difficult to believe he is a prophet. These so called protests are preplaned shenagians by America and it’s friends to try and create a pretext to invade our country and Russia and China must provide Zimbabwe with advanced air defence systems to deter agressors.
mazicobomoco7
Let the courts do their mammoth task but we are going anywhere if people think in such a way that ED the president elect will just resign willy nilly after being declared the winner in a declared free and fair election
23
Comment…kaitano is just good guys wy bcz the paper is selling. and newsday is making money other than that this is too much unworthy of a public story more of primary school debate.
ABC
ED is a thief, fullstop
Simbi
Mozambique woye
shunguhadziurayi mangarayi
I failed to get what this article is all about. kkkkkkkkkkkkkkky
Farai Johnson Nhire
Yes the article is very confusing if you do not try to read between the lines. This call for Ed to resign or face humiliation is not from Chamisa. The call is from Us and other western countries. These western nations are up to no good at all and Ed may have to prepare for an armed conflict sponsored by the west. VaMnangagwa muri kutononoka kana muchifunga kuti chamisa arikutaura akazvimirira. The western countries are at an advanced stage of creating a Syria in southern Africa. Please ask for HQ9 air defence system from China and S400 air defence system from Russia and Trump will scratch his head before he probably finally decides to committ suicide.
truth
byebye ngwena
sexmore mudapakati
kkkkk isu zvedu ziii
paid boys
there are only two people who commented here using different names one ip address is in Hatfield Harare , the names of the one commenting is reserved but next time I am going to write your names and the name of the network owner so be careful guys